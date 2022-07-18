- Advertisement -

The Lethbridge Hurricanes will be without one of their top scorers for the 2022 regular season, as Yegor Klavdi has elected to begin his professional career in Belarus.

“We are really disappointed about the news of Klavdiev not returning,” says General Manager Peter Anholt. “It’s disappointing to lose a good player who was going to be a key 19-year-old for us this coming season and someone that we were going to count on. The timing isn’t great for us, but his decision was made, and we respect that and wish him the best in his next step.”

The 19-year-old laced up for 61 regular season games last season, notching 21 goals and 26 points, good enough for third in total points on the team.

In a letter to fans, and teammates, Klavdiev thanked everyone on his journey for welcoming him and accepting him into the city. “While I was away from home during this difficult time, your support helped me out! Thank you to each and every one of you. Thanks for everything Lethbridge and the Hurricanes,” it states.

Klavdiev will turn pro with Shakhtyor Soligorsk, an affiliate of HC Dynamo Minsk of the Belarusian Extraliga.