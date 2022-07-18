- Advertisement -

The City of Medicine Hat says work to restore power to the sections of the municipality will take days.

The city says a mix of high winds and heavy rains caused not only power outages, but caused damage to the municipality’s electric transmission and distribution system, including things like downed power lines and poles.

Damage has been confirmed at the following locations:

Power lines are down in various locations

Box Springs Road to Canadian Fertilizer has live power lines across road with no access in or out.



Multiple transmission and distribution power lines along the northeast and west rural areas and west side of City as well as damage in Redcliff and Cypress County

There are currently in excess of 5,600 customers without power.

The city says they have also responded to reports of individuals confined to their vehicle under live power lines.

Officials are urging residents to keep safety top of mind during the repair phase, and take all appropriate precautions including:

Assume all lines are live

Stay at least ten metres away from any damaged lines or power poles

Call 911 if you require assistance in the vicinity of a down or damaged line or pole