A man has been charged with manslaughter in connection to a fatal assault in Fort Macleod on July 16. RCMP responded to an assault outside a convenience store on 7 Ave around 1 a.m. The adult make victim hit his head on the curb and succumbed to injuries while in hospital, according to RCMP.

Rodney Glen Small Legs Jr., 36, of The Tsuut’ina Nation faces one count of manslaughter. Small Legs remains in custody with his court appearance scheduled for July 27 in Fort MacLeod Provincial Court.