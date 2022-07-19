- Advertisement -

Multiple farms across Lethbridge County are experiencing crop damage after a severe hailstorm on July 18.

Reeve Tory Campbell says he understands how devastating these kinds of losses can be, and the severe weather the region has been facing has only added to the stress.

“Right now, as you are surveying damage and determining next steps, it’s important to take care of your mental health. There are resources available for those experiencing extreme stress,” says Campbell. “We are a strong agricultural community and must support each other during trying times.”

“Yesterday’s hailstorms are an example of how severe conditions can become in our area,” says CAO Ann Mitchell. “Our thoughts are with producers and residents who sustained damage from the storms. Lethbridge County crews are working to clean up any damage to infrastructure and ensure our road and bridge network is safe for motorists.”

Several resources are available to those affected by the damage, including the Do More Agriculture Foundation and the Alberta Mental Health Hotline at 403-732-5333.