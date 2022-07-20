- Advertisement -

Lethbridge city council will look at using city funds to help address the issue of homelessness and encampments. Mayor Blaine Hyggen will bring a motion to council’s July 26 meeting, where he proposes allocating up to $700,000 to the issue.

The funds are proposed to be split between addressing encampments in the short and long term. The motion looks to allocate $230,000 in one time funding from corporate budget contingencies “to assist in the administrative and policing funding shortfalls to expedite compassionate clean-up and establishment of encampments,” according to the motion.

The rest of the money, $470,000, would also be one time funding and would assist administration in looking for more suitable solutions for encampment concerns, beyond cleaning them up.

Hyggen’s motion also proposes creating a community task force to gather a community view on the issue. The last part of his motion asks council to write a letter to the province, requesting the formation of a provincial/city working group. The motion says the group would allow for collaboration on medium and long term housing solutions.

Councillor Belinda Crowson will also bring a motion to the meeting, which looks to get a report on how the city is positioned to assist proponents in securing Rapid Housing Initiative funding for affordable and social housing projects in Lethbridge through land use and development processes.

Council previously directed city staff to provide a report on the process of encampment cleanups in the fall, including potential bylaw amendment recommendations.

