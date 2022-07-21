- Advertisement -

Police have made an arrest in connection to an assault that took place earlier this month.

Police say on July 7th, two people got into a dispute in a house on 10 A Avenue South near 17 Street, where the victim ended up being tasered and shot him multiple times with the BB gun. The victim then left the scene under his own power and was treated for his injuries in hospital.

39-year-old Clayton Wayne Jordan is facing charges of assault with a weapon and possession of a prohibited weapon.