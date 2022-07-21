Thursday, July 21, 2022
News Alert Sign Up!
HomeNews
News

Lethbridge Police lays charges in assault investigation

By My Lethbridge Now Staff
(My Lethbridge Now file photo by Tyler Hay)
- Advertisement -

Police have made an arrest in connection to an assault that took place earlier this month.

Police say on July 7th, two people got into a dispute in a house on 10 A Avenue South near 17 Street, where the victim ended up being tasered and shot him multiple times with the BB gun. The victim then left the scene under his own power and was treated for his injuries in hospital.

39-year-old Clayton Wayne Jordan is facing charges of assault with a weapon and possession of a prohibited weapon.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Now playing play

Now playing play

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

RELATED ARTICLES

Lethbridge News

94.1 CJOC

98.1 2day FM

Win