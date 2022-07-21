- Advertisement -

Five members of the City of Lethbridge Utility Team made the journey early Tuesday morning to help restore Medicine Hat’s electrical grid.

More than 7,500 residents in Medicine Hat, Redcliff and Cypress County were left without power, after the severe weather caused damage to one of their newer transmission lines on July 18.

“This was a pretty devastating event in terms of electric infrastructure,” says Gary Smith, Electric Operations Distribution Manager for the City of Lethbridge. “They worked well into the evening Tuesday night and got great praise about how much they accomplished and got restored. Our crew restored and rebuilt blocks of power lines to get them back up and running.”

“Part of the call to work in public service is wanting to help your community and those around you,” says Lethbridge City Manager Lloyd Brierley. “I am proud to see our crews offer their skill and expertise to the City of Medicine Hat.”

“On behalf of Lethbridge City Council, I’m very pleased and thankful that some of our electrical staff have been able to significantly help our friends in Medicine Hat in recovering from Monday’s awful storm,” says Lethbridge Mayor Blaine Hyggen.

Hyggen adds he’d like to see even more collaboration between the two cities going forward.