Eligible Canadian seniors aged 75 and older will see a boost in their pension.

Ottawa is permanently increasing the Old Age Security pension by 10% for seniors aged 75 and over.

It’s the first permanent increase to OAS since 1973 and means that full pensioners will get more than $800 extra over the first year.

Seniors won’t have to take any action to receive the increase, their payments will be automatically increased.