Two people are facing charges in connection to drug seizures worth about $135,000 in Empress and Brooks. Alberta Law Enforcement Response Teams (ALERT) seized nearly 700 grams of suspected fentanyl powder after a planned traffic stop in Brooks on July 6, according to a news release.

Two suspects were arrested at the stop and teams searched a home in Empress where more drugs were found. ALERT says it seized 679 grams of suspected fentanyl; 1,110 illicit prescription pills; 1 gram of cocaine; suspected GHB and $15,400 cash.

Edward Nicholson, a 55-year-old from Empress, faces charges of possession of drugs for the purpose of trafficking, possession of proceeds of crime and breach of a release order.

Stephan Devonshire, a 49-year-old from Medicine Hat, faces charges of possession of drugs for the purpose of trafficking, possession of drugs and possession of proceeds of crime.

Nicholson remains in custody and Devonshire is scheduled to appear in court on July 27.

“The seizure and arrests a seven-month investigation that also involved the assistance of Medicine Hat Police Service, Calgary Police Service, Oyen RCMP, Brooks RCMP and Financial Transactions and Reports Analysis Centre of Canada (FINTRAC),” reads a news release from ALERT.