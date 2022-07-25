- Advertisement -

More than 30 tickets were handed out by Lethbridge Police Services over the weekend as part of an expanded road safety initiative in the municipality. Police say during the 48 hour blitz, one impaired driver was removed from the road, they also issued, a immediate roadside sanction caution, and apprehended one suspended driver.

Authorities say they also issued 24 tickets were issued for various traffic violations including speeding, driving while uninsured and driving while unauthorized.

Police say the enforcement project will continue on random weekends over the next few months, and is aimed at providing safer roads for all users, and to try and answer public complaints about speeding, racing, stunting and loud vehicles.