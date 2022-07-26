- Advertisement -

As of August 1, The City of Lethbridge will be using a new app, Lethbridge Loop, as a way to send out service reminders.

This means residents who are currently signed up to receive text alerts from the city will no longer be receiving the notifications as of July 31.

The free app will send alerts for things like street sweeping reminders, waste and recycling, and planned power outages.

The move comes after the cost of sending the text alerts has steadily increased, and the city says the app will save more than $10,000 annually.

The app is available for download now, for both Apple and Android users.