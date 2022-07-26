- Advertisement -

Lethbridge drivers have a few road closures to be aware of this week.

Crews began working on the eastbound lane of Bridge Drive from University Drive West to the Bridge Valley Par 3 Golf Course on Monday, however the work will be extended through to the end of day Wednesday.

The southbound lane of University Drive West over Whoop Up was closed off this morning for bridge repair, work is expected to be completed by the end of day Tuesday.

Road work also began on 9 Avenue South between 10 Street South and 11 Street South Tuesday morning, and is expected to be completed by the end of day Thursday.

The Lethbridge International Airshow is coming to the Lethbridge Airport this weekend, and Lethbridge County will also be seeing some road closures. Township Road 8-2A will be closed between Range Road 21-4 and 21-5 on July 30 and 31 from 8am-6pm. While the closure is in effect, residents on Range Road 21-5 are asked to travel south to Township Road 8-0.

The city is reminding drivers and pedestrians to follow all posted signs and detours.