The Lethbridge Police Service has named its newest addition to the K9 unit Bridge. The four-month old Belgian Malinois puppy is currently in training and the police service held a contest to name him, which saw more than 700 entries from youth.

“We were overwhelmed by the response we received and we want to thank everyone who submitted a suggestion. There were some great names and it was a tough choice,” said Cst. Braylon Hyggen, the puppy’s trainer.

Entries were shortlisted by the K9 Unit with the final decision made by the LPS Executive.

“Bridge was selected, not only in tribute to the city’s most iconic landmark, but as a symbol of strength and connection with the community,” reads a news release from LPS. “LPS believes it’s a fitting moniker for a young pup who has years of service ahead of him.”

The name was submitted by Kassie Hotton, 13, who had the opportunity to meet the pup and received a Malinois plush and tour of the police station.

Training Bridge marks the first time in decade LPS will train and test a dog entirely in-house. In the past, the K9 Unit has obtained dogs that are about 15-months to two-years-old and have already been named and tested to determine if they are suitable for policing.

The training process will involve learning skills in obedience, agility, tracking and evidence searching. Bridge will also be tested to ensure his temperament is suited to police work and if it is, he will be on the streets with a handler in 2024.