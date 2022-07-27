- Advertisement -

Environment Canada has issued a heat warning for the City of Lethbridge and most of southern Alberta.

The national national meteorological service says daytime high temperatures ranging from near 29 degrees Celsius to the mid 30s combined with overnight lows ranging from near 14 degrees Celsius to the high teens are expected into early next week.

Environment Canada suggests taking frequent breaks from the heat, spending time indoors, and drinking plenty of water. Residents are also being urged to not leave any pets or people inside a closed vehicle for any length of time.

Officials are also urging residents to monitor for symptoms of heat stroke or heat exhaustion, such as high body temperature, lack of sweat, confusion, fainting, and unconsciousness.