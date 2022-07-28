- Advertisement -

The Lethbridge Airport has announced plans for new growth and development opportunities.

In an attempt to bring passenger traffic back to pre-pandemic levels, an additional Westjet flight to Calgary will be added as of August 1, bringing the total to three flights per day.

Flair Airlines, who recently announced a route to Tucson, Arizona, will be partnering with the Lethbridge Airport in the form of weekly trials for the Tucson/Lethbridge route. The trials will be taking place over a 16 week period, kicking off December of this year.

“We are incredibly lucky to have partners like WestJet and Flair who are also committed to growing airport operations at YQL,” says Jason Elliott, City of Lethbridge Director of Customer, Corporate and Commercial Services. “Adding the Flair flight does mean some additional changes need to be made within some very tight timelines. We have staff and contractors working quickly to modify capacity and security requirements to accommodate the number of passengers anticipated.”

- Advertisement - Article continues below ad

Those with flights booked to Tucson in that 16 week period will see some temporary changes at the airport as the viability of the low-cost carrier is explored, according to the city.

With the addition of the Flair Airlines route to Tuscon on the way, the airport is also focusing on securing Canadian Border Services Agency (CBSA) approval, which is necessary for anyone travelling to the United States.

“There are several steps required at the airport to prepare us for the Flair flights in December and the CBSA approval is one of those milestones,” says Elliott. “We are seeing progress in that process and are optimistic that we can have this confirmed in the next few weeks.”

Some of the other changes on the way include increased pre-boarding holding room seating capacity, international security accommodations, and checked baggage drop off and screening area enhancements. Paid parking will also be returning as of September 1, with a new system that will offer discounts for more long-term stays.

“We know the timing isn’t ideal, having just completed a major renovation at the terminal but these changes really are the next step in the evolution of the Lethbridge Airport,” says Elliott.