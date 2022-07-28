- Advertisement -

The Claresholm RCMP is asking for the public’s help in tracking down a vehicle believed to be involved in a hit and run earlier this month.

Authorities say at approximately 12:20 a.m. on July 16th, a truck was involved in a hit and run in the 5000 block of 3A Street West. Police say witnesses on scene have reported seeing a white Dodge truck fleeing the scene, last seen driving west on 51 Avenue in the direction of 8 Street West.

While no vehicle photo was made available, the RCMP says the truck should have extensive damage to the passenger side, including a missing right rear taillight.

Anyone with information in regards to the location of the vehicle is urged to call the Claresholm RCMP, or Crime Stoppers.