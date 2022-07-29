- Advertisement -

Several Lethbridge athletes and coaches will be making their way to Niagra Region in the next couple of days to represent Team Alberta in the 2022 Canada Summer Games.

Graeme Moffat is coaching the women’s rugby 7s, and says this year’s summer games are a great opportunity for younger athletes to catch a glimpse of what their future could be.

“I think it’s amazing to see role models in the community, you know, to inspire the future next generation of athletes to go on and compete,” says Moffat. “I think, often, athletes are a lot closer to the level than they realize, and so hopefully this will enthuse a lot of people to continue on with their sports and keep training and pursuing at the next level, whatever level that may be for them.”

Jacob Sargent will be playing volleyball for Team Alberta, and says this opportunity has been a long time coming.

“All my preparation from my first tryout in Grade 6, to all my years through school and all my club years have kind of led up to this point in kind of taking that next step into this portion of my career,” says Sargent.

More than 5,000 young athletes and coaches from across the country will be competing in Canada’s largest multi-sport event from August 6-21, after the games were postponed in 2021 due to the pandemic.