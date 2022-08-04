- Advertisement -

Following the extremely high temperatures the region has been seeing in recent weeks, Lethbridge County has issued a fire restriction.

The risk of fire spread is expected to steadily increase, as especially dry and windy conditions are forecasted for the next couple of weeks. This means all current permits for fires and fireworks are cancelled, and no new ones will be issued in the foreseeable future.

Recreational campfires and some incinerators are still allowed under the restriction, so long as they comply with the specifications of the County’s Fire Permit Bylaw #1424. Fires contained within cooking appliances fueled by fluids or gasses (gas or propane powered BBQs and stoves) are also permitted.

As a fire restriction can turn into a fire ban at any time, residents are encouraged to be consistenly checking the Lethbridge County website for updates.