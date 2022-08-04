- Advertisement -

Coaldale residents will be seeing every new issue of the Sunny South News on their doorstep, from now until the end of this year.

Town council have unanimously given the go-ahead to a new communication action plan, part of which includes funding for the pilot project with the local news publication.

“As a Council we strongly believe in engaging with and meeting people where they are at, whether that be online via our Town website and social media platforms, or through regional newspapers like the Sunny South News,” said Town of Coaldale Mayor Jack Van Rijn.

While in the development stage of the plan, council realized that not all residents have access to a smartphone or computer. This lead them to the conclusion that more traditional methods of communciation should be utilized, as well as the addition of more digital content.

“No Town resident should feel like they have been left in the dark about what’s happening in the community simply because they don’t utilize social media or have access to a computer. There are many ways to communicate with Town residents, and our Council intends to use all of them,” says Van Rijn.

The project will cost the town a total of $15,960, or $3192 a month. After the pilot is completed, council will review whether or not it should be made a permanent component of its communications strategy moving forward.