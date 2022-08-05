Friday, August 5, 2022
Lethbridge Police ask for help finding missing teen

By Tyler Hay
Lethbridge police are seeking help locating 13-year-old Cash Alan Macauley. (Photo courtesy of LPS)
The Lethbridge Police Service is seeking the public’s assistance in locating a missing 13-year-old-boy.  Cash Alan Macauley was last seen at his residence on August 2 and is believed to have run away from home, according to police.

Attempts to locate him have been unsuccessful to date and there are no concerns of foul play, but his parents and police say they are concerned for his well-being.

It is believed he may be in north Lethbridge. Macauley is described as Caucasian, 5’2” tall, long blond hair, wearing a black dress shirt, blue jeans and white high top shoes. Police says he may be with a teenage girl.

Anyone who has seen Macauley, or knows of his whereabouts is asked to contact police at (403) 328-4444.

