A 48-year-old Lethbridge man is facing several charges after his alleged involvement in what police call activity consistent with drug trafficking.

Lethbridge Police Service officials say the investigation began after reports of a male trafficking drugs to the vulnerable population downtown, police say after observing the suspect, a search warrant was obtained, and he was arrested at a house in the 500 block of 12 Street North on Tuesday.

Police say a search of the residence conjured up approximately $13,000 in drugs, including 58 grams of meth, 45 grams of fentanyl, cocaine, and an quantity of unknown pills. Cops say they also seized over $17,000 in cash, stolen credit cards, bear spray, pellet guns and ammo.

48-year-old Robert Joseph Zimmer is facing charges including possession for the purpose of trafficking, failure to comply, and possession of a prohibited weapon.