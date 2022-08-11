- Advertisement -

Lethbridge Police are seeking the public’s assistance to locate a missing 30-year-old man. Braydon Allan Van Buuren was last seen by family members on Wednesday in Lethbridge and police say they are concerned for his well-being.

He is described as six-feet-tall with a skinny build and had slight facial hair when last seen. He was wearing a grey Toronto Blue Jays hat, black headphones, a black sweater with “Hangover Gang” on the back in white writing and tan Carhartt pants.

Anyone who has seen Van Buuren or has any information is asked to contact police at 403-328-4444 and reference file #22017243.