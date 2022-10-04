People are being asked to stay away from the boat launch and docks at Henderson Lake after a bloom of blue-green algae was discovered in the area.

The algae may potentially produce toxins that are harmful to people and their pets, and while the risks are low to humans as the toxins must be ingested, pet owners are being urged to keep their animals out of the lake altogether.

There are no treatments to get rid of the blooms once they are underway, however, the Lethbridge Parks and Cemeteries team will continue to monitor the situation.