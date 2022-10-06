Drivers needing to use 13 Street should be prepared for potential slowdowns as road crack resealing work will cause rolling closures for the next day or two.

The city says the lane closures will affect 13 Street between 8 Avenue North and 10 Avenue South, however, one lane will remain open at a time in both directions to keep a flow of traffic going. Drivers are also being reminded that sewer service work is also taking place southbound on 13 Street North between 18 Avenue and 23 Avenue North, so they’re being asked to expect delays in the area during peak commute times.

This work is expected to be completed by end of day October 7th, weather permitting.