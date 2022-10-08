An 18-year old man from Cardston is facing several charges after allegedly assaulting an Emergency Room Nurse at Chinook Regional Hospital.

Lethbridge Police says they were called to the facility around 11:45 Friday night after an ER nurse had been assaulted by a patient.

Police say the man, who taken to hospital in by EMS for treatment, choked, assaulted and threatened to kill a female nurse.

Officials, including EMS and a Peace Officer are believed to have intervened, and the man was taken into custody by hospital security before police arrived.

18-year-old Jolt Jessen Black Water is facing charges including assault by choking, assault and uttering threats to cause death or bodily harm.