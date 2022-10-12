Lethbridge police are searching for a man wanted on outstanding warrant in connection to a hit and run on Sunday.

Police responded to the two vehicle collision just after 1 p.m. on Oct. 9 in the 100 block of Mayor Magrath Drive South. Police say a vehicle was struck from behind while turning onto Mayor Magrath by a vehicle travelling quickly.

Witnesses reported two people fled on foot from the the vehicle, which had a license plate that was reported stolen earlier, according to police.

The 40-year-old male driver of the vehicle that was struck, a 39-year-old female passenger and two children, aged 5 and 7, suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Police were unable to find the two who fled and a warrant has been issued for the arrest of Kohl Lukas Shouting in connection with the incident. The 20-year-old Lethbridge man faces charges of dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, failure to remain at the scene of a collision, possession of stolen property under $5,000 and failure to comply with a release order.

Police ask anyone with information on how to find him to contact them or Crime Stoppers.