A 34 year old man is in custody after Lethbridge police executed a search warrant on the westside yesterday. Police say they found what is believed to be stolen property, along with a small amount of cocaine and assorted pills at a residence on the 100 block of Laval Boulevard West.

A search warrant was granted for the home after a short investigation, according to police. Members of the tactical team, along with K9, the property crimes unit and crime suppression team, executed the warrant around 3:00 p.m. on Oct. 12 and say the man was arrested without incident.

Police say the investigation is ongoing and charges are pending.