Friday, October 14, 2022
News Alert Sign Up!
HomeNews
FeaturedNews

One man in custody after search of west side home

By Tyler Hay
One man is in custody after Lethbridge police searched a west side home on Oct. 12. (Photo by Tyler Hay)

A 34 year old man is in custody after Lethbridge police executed a search warrant on the westside yesterday. Police say they found what is believed to be stolen property, along with a small amount of cocaine and assorted pills at a residence on the 100 block of Laval Boulevard West.

A search warrant was granted for the home after a short investigation, according to police. Members of the tactical team, along with K9, the property crimes unit and crime suppression team, executed the warrant around 3:00 p.m. on Oct. 12 and say the man was arrested without incident.

Police say the investigation is ongoing and charges are pending.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

RELATED ARTICLES

You may also like



Lethbridge News

94.1 CJOC

98.1 2day FM

Win