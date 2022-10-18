Flu season is here and Alberta Health Services has kicked off its annual immunization campaign. Influenza immunizations are available at multiple locations free for all Albertans.

“Influenza is a serious respiratory illness and the immunization there is to prevent serious illness so this is the first day where we have flu vaccines available for the general public,” says Dr. Vivien Suttorp, lead medical officer of health in the AHS south zone. “Typically influenza circulates sort of October thru March — this year, if it’s anything like in the southern hemisphere, in Australia for example, we may see significant influenza cases. The other worry is having influenza and other respiratory illnesses at the same time.”

Lethbridge families can access the shot at a public health clinic in the west pavilion of Exhibition Park. Residents can get immunizations at local pharmacies and some doctor’s offices. Suttorp says the clinic is focused on families with children under five years old.

“The vaccine this year contains four different types of influenza strains and for seniors 65 and over, it is a high dose version where there is a better immunity response for seniors,” she says. “We have not seen influenza for a couple of years, we have not been exposed to it — it’s important for individuals to have a bit of that leg up with that immunization dose,” Suttorp says.

Local pharmacist Vishal Sukhadiya was also busy for the first day of the campaign, offering flu shots to people visiting the Lethbridge Soup Kitchen. He says it is important to help people experiencing homelessness access the shot because they are often more vulnerable to severe outcomes if they get sick. He adds in previous years, he saw 25-30 per cent of people accessing the soup kitchen get the shot.

“It is hard to convince them but they are the most vulnerable group who if they get contracted with the flu,” he says. “You just try your best and that’s all you do, but I think that even if we get one shot, I think we will save one life.”

Sukhadiya adds he believes if he goes every year, people will become more receptive to getting immunized.