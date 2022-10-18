Tuesday, October 18, 2022
News Alert Sign Up!
HomeNews
FeaturedNews

Lethbridge average rent for one bedroom up 14.1 per cent in September

By Tyler Hay
Photo credit to Sutterstock

The average monthly rent for a one bedroom suite in Lethbridge is sitting at $1,123, according to the latest Rentals.ca and Bullpen Research and Consulting National Rent Report. It rose 14.1 per cent year over year in September, with two-bedroom homes being not far behind. Average rent for a two bedroom rose 13.1 per cent in the city, with the cost sitting at $1,282.

Across the province, average rent rose 11.7 per cent with the average being $1,367.

The report found the average rent nationally has surpassed $2,000 and is sitting at $2,043. Strong demand combined with completion of new purpose-built rental properties contributed to the significant increase, according to the report. 

Lethbridge sat 31st on a list of 35 cities for average rent in September, while Calgary sat 24 with the average cost of a one bedroom being $1,629.two bedrooms sat at $1,895.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

RELATED ARTICLES

You may also like



Lethbridge News

94.1 CJOC

98.1 2day FM

Win