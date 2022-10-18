The average monthly rent for a one bedroom suite in Lethbridge is sitting at $1,123, according to the latest Rentals.ca and Bullpen Research and Consulting National Rent Report. It rose 14.1 per cent year over year in September, with two-bedroom homes being not far behind. Average rent for a two bedroom rose 13.1 per cent in the city, with the cost sitting at $1,282.

Across the province, average rent rose 11.7 per cent with the average being $1,367.

The report found the average rent nationally has surpassed $2,000 and is sitting at $2,043. Strong demand combined with completion of new purpose-built rental properties contributed to the significant increase, according to the report.

Lethbridge sat 31st on a list of 35 cities for average rent in September, while Calgary sat 24 with the average cost of a one bedroom being $1,629.two bedrooms sat at $1,895.