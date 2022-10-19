An increase in reports from the public about people hand feeding wild birds in city parks has prompted a reminder from the Helen Schuler Nature Centre to “keep wildlife wild”.

Jessica Deacon-Rogers, program coordinator for the Nature Centre, says that while it may seem fun to get up close and personal with wildlife, it can cause problems for both the birds and the park users.

“Wild birds do not need to be hand fed. Birds living in the Lethbridge river valley have chosen to live here because there are lots of natural food sources and shelter nearby.”

Foods like bread, crackers, and birdseed can all be detrimental to the birds and their environment. Waste or scraps are almost always left behind, which can attract mice and other animals. Officials from the Nature Centre say that birds like chickadees or woodpeckers are also prone to storing their food throughout their territory. This can lead to the seeds sprouting, eventually growing into weeds, and degrading the environment for other animals.

- Advertisement -

Hand feeding birds also leads to them losing their fear of people. Rogers says that, by becoming less afraid of humans, wild birds are actually opening themselves up to more potential dangers.

“When birds are out like that, they’re more subject to predation. So things like hawks and falcons will actually eat small birds and, birds that have become used to people and aren’t afraid of people anymore, are more likely to spend time out in open areas by trails or parking lots, which means they’re more likely to be caught and eaten by other predatory birds as well,” says Rogers.

Rogers adds that there are many ways residents can help wild birds thrive, like having shrubs, trees, and clean, potable sources of water in your yard.