The Lethbridge Family Centre received a donation of $43,417 from the Tim Hortons’ smile cookie campaign. Maral Kiani Tari, executive director, says the funds will help to build foundations for families and children and the organization is grateful to be the non-profit of choice for the annual initiative.

“This incredible donation, which has been the biggest one yet — it will really benefit our programming, especially our father initiative programming. So it will go towards providing the much needed support to our families in Lethbridge,” she says.

The organization provides family programming to the Lethbridge and area, with a mission to empower children and families through programs, resources and connections.

Dave Lawlor owns and operates three Tim Hortons locations in Lethbridge and says the smile cookie campaign aims to support charities that keep money in the community and benefit children.

“This year we had an astounding number, we have hit our record. We cut a check today for $43,417 to the Family Centre,” he says. “Forget the dollars, that’s 47,000 cookies we sold in a week in the Lethbridge area.”

He adds there was $15 million raised across the country for over 600 charities.

“There’s nothing out of it for us — we give up the labour and our time, etcetera and it’s 100 per cent of the proceeds of that cookie that go directly to that charity of choice,” he says. “It’s huge for us. It’s a great feel good moment for every one of us Tim’s owners and all our teams.”