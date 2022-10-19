The Milk River Health Centre emergency room is closed today due to circumstances affecting physician coverage. Alberta Health Services says it will be open again at 8 a.m. tomorrow.

The department is also facing scheduled overnight closures until Nov. 11 from 5 p.m to 8 a.m, Monday through Thursday.

READ MORE: Milk River emergency room faces overnight closures

“AHS is working hard to ensure local residents continue to have access to the care they need during this time,” reads a news release from AHS. “Nursing staff will remain on-site to provide care for long-term care residents.”

EMS calls will be rerouted to Lethbridge and patients seeking care can access emergency services in Raymond as well.