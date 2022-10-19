Wednesday, October 19, 2022
Milk River emergency room closes Wednesday

By Tyler Hay
Milk River Hospital. Photo credit to AHS.

The Milk River Health Centre emergency room is closed today due to circumstances affecting physician coverage. Alberta Health Services says it will be open again at 8 a.m. tomorrow.

The department is also facing scheduled overnight closures until Nov. 11 from 5 p.m to 8 a.m, Monday through Thursday.

READ MORE: Milk River emergency room faces overnight closures

“AHS is working hard to ensure local residents continue to have access to the care they need during this time,” reads a news release from AHS. “Nursing staff will remain on-site to provide care for long-term care residents.” 

EMS calls will be rerouted to Lethbridge and patients seeking care can access emergency services in Raymond as well.

