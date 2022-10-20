There’s a massive recall of hair care products.

Health Canada says certain lots of Bed Head TGI, Dove, and Tresemmé dry shampoo products contain the cancer-causing chemical benzene.

The health agency says to immediately stop using and dispose of any of the recalled products you may have in your home.

Over 1.5 million units of the affected products were sold in Canada between January of 2020 and October 2022.

There have been no reports of any injuries and Health Canada says daily exposure to the benzene in these products would not likely cause “adverse health consequences.”

***With files from Wendy Gray