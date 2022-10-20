A 25-year-old Lethbridge man is facing several charges after his alleged involvement in a trio of incidents in September and October of this year.

Lethbridge Police Services says the investigation began after responding to a report of a 41-year-old man was sitting in a parked vehicle downtown when he was allegedly approached by another male just before 11 p.m. It’s believed the suspect then produced what appeared to be a handgun and demanded the driver roll down his window, but he was able to drive away without further incident.

Approximately 30 minutes later, a 33-year-old male was walking his dog along the 900 block of 4 Avenue South when a male with a bandana covering his face approached him and again allegedly produced what appeared to be a handgun in one hand and baton in the other, and demanded the male’s cell phone. The victim refused, and the suspect fled the scene

Then, on October 15th, police say an employee was attempting to get a group of people gathered outside Neighbour’s Gas Station to move away from the business, when he was assaulted and had his cellphone stolen.

Josh Montana Jones of Lethbridge is now facing charges including robbery, assault, and assault with a weapon, amongst others.