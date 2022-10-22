A snowfall warning has been issued for the City of Lethbridge and much of the region, including Taber, Warner, Milk River and Raymond .

Environment Canada says the rain which has saturated much of the region since Friday afternoon will likely start to morph into snow on Saturday evening, with as much as 10-15 centimetres are expected to fall in areas south of city, and down towards the border with the U.S.

Drivers are being reminded to adjust their habits with the changing conditions, and are being reminded that if visibility is reduced, turn on your lights and maintain a safe following distance.