Operation Red Nose is in need of volunteers to get through the holiday season. The program offers people a ride home in their own vehicle if they have been drinking or otherwise cannot drive themselves. It is driven by volunteers and supports The University of Lethbridge’s Pronghorns athletics program.

Coordinator Kathy Hong says this year has been more difficult than past for getting volunteers. “We certainly haven’t had a shortage for multiple nights like we do currently. I know in the past — typically New Years Eve of course is usually a night that is more of a struggle to get volunteers and historically for sure all of the dates that happen after final exams are a little bit harder, just because all of the student athletes have returned home and they typically are the bulk of our volunteers,” she said.

The program looks for 20 volunteers each night and Hong says it will not be able to operate on Dec. 22 because not enough people signed up. Hong says volunteering is a good way to give back to the community and she has been doing it for nearly ten years — she adds she has fun every night she is out.

“It is a lot of fun volunteering. I know it can be a long night, your shift does start at 8:30 and it goes until three in the morning,” she said. “The guests we pick up are typically super fun and entertaining to ride along with and overall it’s a really great thing that you are able to do to give back your time to the community.” She added volunteers do not work alone, but in teams of three.

Anyone interested in volunteering can visit the Pronghorns Athletic website or call email [email protected]