Lethbridge County residents are looking at a tax increase of 5.1 per cent after council approved its 2023–2025 operating and 2023–2027 capital budgets this week. Council identified a need for the 5.125 per cent increase in tax support, but predicts increases could be closer to four per cent if property assessment growth matches projections.

“Council carefully reviewed the budget that was presented, had some very frank discussions, proposed a number of changes, and ultimately feel that we have approved a budget that will be the best path moving forward for Lethbridge County,” says Reeve Tory Campbell. “We were able to identify several efficiencies that minimized tax increases while continuing to provide essential municipal services to our citizens and businesses. This budget required thoughtful decisions and compromise due to higher costs largely due to inflation, as well as increases to our required policing and recreation contributions.”

Some big items in the budget include replacement of the community playground in Shaughnessy; Rave Industrial Park water, sewer, stormwater, and road upgrades; two bridge replacements and upgrading South Park Lake Road and McNally Road.

The county says additional costs were added to the budget by the provincial government, totalling $280,000. The budget includes an increase of $50,000 in recreation funding to urban neighbours and $235,000 extra for policing.

- Advertisement -

Council worked to offset the increases by identifying more than $852,335 in savings through things like residential dust control fee increases, staff restructuring, fire service response adjustments, and an estimated increase in fines through the Community Peace Officer program.

“Municipal budgeting comes with the challenge of meeting service levels while maintaining fiscal responsibility and keeping tax rates reasonable,” says CAO Ann Mitchell. “This year, we were faced with the ongoing challenges of downloading from other levels of government, along with the highest level of inflation we have seen in many years, which, of course, increases costs across the board.”