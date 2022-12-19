The City of Lethbridge is reminding motorists to adjust their driving for winter road conditions.

As the temperature drops, bridges, on-ramps and off-ramps can become slippery. Should the road conditions warrant it, the speed limit on Whoop-Up Drive will lower to 60 km/h between Scenic Drive and University Drive in order to reduce collisions and help to enhance traffic safety.

Some winter driving tips recommended from the City include slowing down, maintaining a safe distance from the vehicle in front of you as well as a safe distance from snow plows and sand trucks and never pass these vehicles.

During a snowfall event, sanding, salting, and plowing efforts focus on the Priority 1 routes, which are the busiest roads in the city and include Whoop-Up Drive, Mayor Magrath Drive, and Scenic Drive.

- Advertisement -

It’s also important to remember when shovelling around your home to pile snow taken from driveways or sidewalks on your property and not on the road. If you have elderly neighbours, be a snow angel and shovel their sidewalks as well.

More information about the City’s Snow and Ice Control program can be found on the City’s website and the Snow Routes can be found here.