The past year saw many unique stories in and around our city and the My Lethbridge Now newsroom wanted to share some of our most read stories from 2022. Thank you to all of our loyal readers and listeners who make it possible for us to spend every day finding and telling stories. In no particular order, here are some of the headlines that grabbed our readers’ attention.

‘Not a Wile E Coyote kind of situation’: farmer recounts ostrich escape

After a 17-hour day of wrangling escaped ostriches, a Taber farmer said it felt like he had run a marathon. Parker Wood had an eventful day on Nov. 24, when 28 of his birds escaped from their enclosure and took a trip to town and the surrounding areas.

Police charge woman after seizing largest amount of fentanyl to date in Lethbridge

Lethbridge police made two of the largest fentanyl seizures in the city’s history in June. The record was broken on June 7 with a bust of 478 grams of fentanyl. Police then seized 553 grams of Fentanyl in a $335,000 drug bust on June 15.

No injuries reported after train derailment near Fort Macleod

Canadian Pacific Rail police and emergency crews responded to a train derailment near between Range Road 251 and Range Road 252 near the Crowsnest Highway about 10km east of Fort Macleod on May 22.

University of Lethbridge Faculty strike continues with no end in site

Students at the University of Lethbridge were unable to attend classes fro several weeks as faculty members went on strike after working without a collective agreement for almost 600 days.

Lethbridge Housing Authority looking to provide 24 hour support at two locations

The Lethbridge Housing Authority looked to rezone a couple downtown apartments in December, which was the topic of a contentious public hearing.

Air Show returning to Lethbridge this summer

The Lethbridge Air Show returned to the city this year after being cancelled during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Woman sustains life threatening injuries after hostage situation in downtown legal office

A Lethbridge woman sustained serious injuries after a downtown hostage situation in July. After recovering, she met the team of police and first responders who saved her life.

Lethbridge rattlesnake wrangler prepares for annual migration

Local rattlesnake wrangler Ryan Heavy Head was featured in the news as he prepared for the reptiles annual migration, which results in higher volumes of calls.

Encampment teardowns continue outside Lethbridge shelter

Homelessness and encampments were in the news frequently this year. Since 2018, the amount of people facing homelessness more than doubled in the city, according to this year’s point in time count.