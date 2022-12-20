Update: Officials say the fire was deemed to be accidental. The Fire Prevention Bureau is reminding residents to never leave space heaters unattended.

A person was rescued from a north side house fire on Monday evening. Officials say they were taken to hospital in critical condition.

Lethbridge Fire and EMS crew from four different stations responded to the call on the 2400 block of 20 St. N around 6:40 p.m. and fought the blaze for about 90 minutes.

Structural damage is estimated to be about $500,000 and the cause of the fire is still under investigation.