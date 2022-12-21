Brooks RCMP are asking for the public’s help in locating 94-year-old John Penner who was last seen on December 18th.

Brooks RCMP wish to locate Penner to confirm his wellbeing. Penner is described as:

5 ft 7

200 lbs

grey hair

brown eyes

Penner may be wearing winter boots and a camouflage jacket and is beleived to be driving his 1997 Hondra CRV with Alberta license plate BYS 8887.

Anyone with any information to the whereabouts of Penner is asked to contact the Brooks RCMP at 403-794-4400. Should you wish to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).