Brooks RCMP recovered about $20,000 worth of stolen property from two storage lockers after executing a search warrant on Dec. 9. Two vehicles, which were stolen from Taber were also recovered in Brooks and two people from the community are facing charges.

Brooke Mintz, 28, faces charges of possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000 and failing to comply with release order condition.

Travis Seitz, 31, faces charges of break and enter, theft of motor vehicle, and flight from a peace officer.

Both were remanded in custody with a court appearances scheduled in Medicine Hat.

“The investigation is continuing, and we anticipate more charges being laid on this file,” said Const. Aaron Lagace of the Brooks RCMP. “We will seek out those who intend on victimizing the residents of Brooks and hold them accountable for their actions.”

RCMP are asking anyone with information on the case to contact them or Crime Stoppers.