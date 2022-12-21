Two people are facing charges in relation to stolen firearms in Fort Macleod in September. Police responded to reports of a break and enter at an Alberta Hardware on Sept 27 and an investigation found suspects stole multiple firearms.

The Southern Alberta District Crime Reduction Unit executed search warrants a home in Stirling in connection to the case on Dec. 7, where two people were arrested.

Justin Barlow, a 34 year old resident of Stirling, faces charges including possession of firearms obtained by crime, fail to comply with a release order and Unauthorized possession of firearms for the purpose of trafficking. He was remanded in custody and is scheduled to appear in court on Jan. 13.

Gillian Macleod, a 36 year old resident of Lethbridge faces charges including possession of a prohibited weapon, unauthorized possession of firearms for the purpose of trafficking and possession of property obtained by crime.

- Advertisement -

Macleod was released from custody and is scheduled to appear in court on Jan. 30.

BACKGROUND: Fort Macleod RCMP search for suspect after multiple firearms stolen from store