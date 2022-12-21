Two people are facing charges in relation to stolen firearms in Fort Macleod in September. Police responded to reports of a break and enter at an Alberta Hardware on Sept 27 and an investigation found suspects stole multiple firearms.
The Southern Alberta District Crime Reduction Unit executed search warrants a home in Stirling in connection to the case on Dec. 7, where two people were arrested.
Justin Barlow, a 34 year old resident of Stirling, faces charges including possession of firearms obtained by crime, fail to comply with a release order and Unauthorized possession of firearms for the purpose of trafficking. He was remanded in custody and is scheduled to appear in court on Jan. 13.
Gillian Macleod, a 36 year old resident of Lethbridge faces charges including possession of a prohibited weapon, unauthorized possession of firearms for the purpose of trafficking and possession of property obtained by crime.
Macleod was released from custody and is scheduled to appear in court on Jan. 30.
