Lethbridge saw many victories in 2022, according to Nathan Neudorf, Lethbridge East MLA. He said the city saw a lot of investment in both the private sector and by the provincial government.

“We saw a lot of investment in mental health and addictions and while we were hoping to open the doors for the new long term retreatment and recovery just recently, partly due to weather and a few other global issues, we will see that open early in the new year,” he said. “I think that will make a tremendous difference for Lethbridge.”

He added the city saw the grand opening of the renovated airport, as well as funding into post secondary institutions, as well as school. “We have got some really clear wins for Lethbridge and the area and we look forward to expanding on that and the investment,” he said.

Healthcare posed one of the biggest challenges for both Lethbridge and the province in the past year and Neudorf said his top priority going into the new year is working to attract and retain doctors.

Affordability was second on the MLA’s priority list and he said he wants to work to ensure people can afford to live, work and play in Lethbridge and Alberta.

“We have been in a time of global inflation and cost escalation which has really hit people in the wallet books, particularly if they are on fixed income so I am very proud that we have been able to meet that need for Albertans with our affordability package, which will help seniors and families with children under 18 and those on fixed disability incomes,” he said. “That’s really important for them to have some stability with some money back from the government in the next six months.”

Neudorf said his third priority is standing up for Albertans constitutional and jurisdictional rights. “We see a federal government who has added to the carbon tax, which really affects the cost of everything. Those taxes on people heating their homes when you have minus 30 like we have had in the last few days or driving or taking a bus or anything. Those costs are very punitive in the cold climate so we need to stand up for our citizens in that way and then just make sure that again we have a very stable economy that’s attractive to investors all around the world,” he said.

For the new year, the MLA said he is looking forward to the opening of Exhibition Park’s agri food hub, as well as the start of the project to twin Highway 3 from border to border.