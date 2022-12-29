Lethbridge Police Service are advising the public about a high-risk offender that is in the area.

Mitchell Lloyd Robert Socholotuik, 30, has served seven years in custody after being convicted of sexual assault and invitation to sexual touching involving a young girl.

In 2017, he was released to another community and has been in and out of custody for subsequent convictions of breaching various conditions of his release.

Police believe that Socholotuik poses a risk of harm to the community, most specifically female children. Based on circumstances of his offence with targeting a young girl, he’s likely to engage in behaviour that can be opportunistic and may seek out these interactions. He has been assessed as a high-risk to re-offend.

The LPS High Risk Offenders Unit is monitoring Socholotuik and he is currently under life-long conditions that prohibit him from having any contact, including communication by any means, with a person under the age of 16, attending a public park, public swimming area, daycare centre, school ground, playground or community centre where children under 16 are present or are expected to be present, and seeking, obtaining or continuing employment or volunteering in an area that involves being in a position of trust or authority children under the age of 16.

Socholotuik is also subject to further conditions like prohibitions from accessing and possessing pornography, prohibitions from accessing the internet without supervision, and requirements to report any relationships or friendships with female.

Socholotuik is described as:

caucasian male

approximately 6 ft 2

235 lbs

brown hair

brown eyes

LPS is relaying this information and warning after a deliberation of all related issues, like privacy concerns, in the belief that this is clearly public interest to be informed.

Residents and community members are advised that the intent of this process is to inform members of the public to take precautionary measures and not to engage in any form of vigilante action.