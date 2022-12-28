Lethbridge Police are investigating a homicide following the death of a 59-year-old woman at a northside home.

Officials say they responded to reports of a disturbance at a home in the 2500 block of 13 Avenue North around 11 p.m. Tuesday involving a man and a woman. When they arrived, police found a critically injured woman inside, and despite EMS officials attempting life-saving measures, she succumbed to her injuries on scene.

The man was arrested outside the home, and remains in custody with charges pending.