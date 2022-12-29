A 59-year-old man is facing first degree murder charges in connection to the death of his wife in Lethbridge. Police responded to a report of a disturbance on Dec. 27 around 11 p.m. on the 2500 block of 13 Ave. N, where they arrested the man without incident and determined the 59 year old victim was deceased at the scene.

“Investigation determined the couple had been seated together in the home when the male selected a knife from the kitchen and proceeded to stab the victim multiple times,” reads a news release from the Lethbridge Police Service.

The victim was identified later as Shelley Dragland.

David Albert Dragland, from Lethbridge, was remanded in custody and is scheduled to appear in court on Jan. 3.