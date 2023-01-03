Shoes for Kids YQL has expanded to accept donations year round after seeing steady demand for footwear, even after students went back to school in the fall. Volunteers from the initiative will be at the Lethbridge Hurricanes game this Saturday and are asking spectators, if they can, to bring new shoes to donate.

“We are also accepting cash donations at the game and everything and anything helps because we have hundreds of kids still in need of shoes,” says coordinator Mallory Kristjanson.

She says the group expected requests for shoes to decrease once children were back in school, but they actually stayed the same.

“This demand is continuing to grow and we need our community’s continued support to help ensure that all children within our community and southwest Alberta have shoes not only for walking to and from school, to attend gym class but of course one of the biggest needs we have saw is the extra curricular for school and sports, for children to be able to be part of extra curricular school teams as well,” Kristjanson says. “I think of all those parents out there that may be silently struggling and are in a vulnerable situation financially — there has never been any family turned down for a shoe request.”

Currently the initiative is run by five volunteers and she says more are going to be needed as they expand the scope.

“We need more people to also join Shoes for Kids YQL and we are going to be doing a callout for volunteers because we can’t do it alone, it takes a community,” Kristjanson says.