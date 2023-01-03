Lethbridge residents will have a chance to give feedback and connect with city officials this month at a community conversation event. More than 25 city programs and services will be at the Enmax Centre on Jan. 18 from 3-6 p.m. for a free event. It will include conversations on major projects such as curbside organic collection and snow and ice control. Participants will be able to give feedback through surveys and activities.

“Free public skating will be available and for the littlest residents the opportunity to check out some of big equipment from our public operations teams. Concession samples will be available along with prize draws from great local businesses and attractions,” reads a news release from the city. “Community conversations are a way to bring together city projects requiring community engagement in one convenient location making it easier for residents to participate.