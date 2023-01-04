A 26-year-old Fort Macleod man is facing charges in connection to a stabbing that left the victim with serious injuries early New Year’s Day.

Shortly before 4 a.m. on January 1st, Fort Macleod RCMP responded to a report that a male had been stabbed numerous times at a home in the town, and upon arrival, found a person suffering from serious injuries. The victim was transported to hospital in Lethbridge before being transported to Calgary via STARS Air Ambulance.

26-year-old Sterling Mikel White has been charged with aggravated assault.

White has been remanded into custody and will appear in Fort Macleod Provincial Court on January 11th.